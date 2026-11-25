The Straits Times

Nov 25, 2026

All civil servants will get a year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 1.55 months, the Public Service Division announced on Nov 25.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of $300 while those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive a higher one-time payment of $600.

This year-end payment takes into consideration Singapore’s updated gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast.

It also considers the National Wages Council (NWC)’s guidelines for 2026/2027, which encourage adopting a positive approach to wage increases in view of the stronger-than-expected economic performance.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The Government will continue to pay the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA) of one month to all civil servants.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.