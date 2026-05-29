Circle Line’s new ‘clockwise’, ‘anticlockwise’ wayfinding signs leave some commuters confused

The Circle Line’s enhanced “clockwise” and “anticlockwise” wayfinding signs has left some commuters confused.

The new “clockwise” and “anticlockwise” wayfinding signs currently installed at selected Circle Line (CCL) stations have left some commuters confused.

From May 29, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) rolled out the new wayfinding signs at four CCL interchange stations – Promenade, Esplanade, Buona Vista and Paya Lebar – to help commuters familiarise themselves with the signs ahead of the opening of CCL Stage 6 (CCL6) on July 12.

With the imminent “closure” of the CCL loop, its wayfinding system has been updated to a “clockwise” and “anticlockwise” concept, with terms such as “loop” and “via” (the next interchange station) incorporated after commuter surveys and feedback showed receptiveness to the terminology.

“Loop” refers to trains travelling continuously around the CCL loop, excluding the branch line stations of Esplanade, Bras Basah, and Dhoby Ghaut.

The loop services are accompanied by the “via” (next interchange station) prompt, indicating the next interchange station in the train’s direction of travel. For example, at Promenade station, signs may read “Clockwise Loop via Bayfront” or “Anticlockwise Loop via Paya Lebar”.

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The loop services are also accompanied by the “via” next interchange signage, indicating the next interchange station in the train’s direction of travel. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

Public Address (PA) announcements at the stations have also been updated accordingly.

Train services without “loop” displayed will terminate at a certain station. For example, “Clockwise ends at Dhoby Ghaut”. Loop services are not available until July 12, when CCL Stage 6 stations open.

Some netizens find enhancements ‘confusing’

Reacting to CNA’s report about the enhanced wayfinding signs, many Facebook users expressed confusion and concerns over the new system.

“I can foresee people complaining it’s confusing,” one wrote, with another saying it would make commuters “more confused”.

Others noted that while Singaporeans who are familiar with CCL might find the “clockwise” and “anticlockwise” concept easy to understand, foreigners and tourists might find it more of a struggle.

One user also pointed out that the new signs might be difficult for older commuters to grasp, while another quipped, “Put next station better as younger generation don’t understand clock direction as they use digital clocks.”

Meanwhile, some Shin Min Daily News reader described the new signs as “chaotic” and “really a mess”.

When Stomp spoke to commuters on the ground, an interviewee who declined to be named said the new wayfinding signs were “quite obvious” and easy to understand, adding that most people should be familiar with the concept of clockwise and anticlockwise directions.

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