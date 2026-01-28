Chinese national surprised by shirtless men working out at Serangoon Stadium

A Chinese national who visited Serangoon Stadium said she was shocked to see how fit the male visitors were, remarking that all of them had "eight-pack abs".

In an Instagram post by user @chendaisy06162025 on Jan 23, the woman filmed a scene at the public stadium, panning the camera across a crowded running track.

"I'm at a stadium open to all Singaporeans," the 32-year-old says in Mandarin. "A half-naked man comes out every two seconds."

The video pans to a group of men doing dips on parallel bars, while others stretch and perform squats in an open area.

She also compares Singapore's "state of national fitness" with that of China, showing a group of shirtless men in the background.

In another clip, at least 15 people join hands in a circle, squatting and raising their knees in unison.

The video has garnered over 39,000 views, with netizens speculating whether the men were training for Hyrox, a global full-body fitness competition known for its intense workouts.

"Looking at this, I'm more motivated to lose weight," one netizen joked.

Stomp has reached out to chendaisy06162025 for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics