Li Hongwei, 59, claimed to be a martial arts instructor in China and that he was unaware of Singapore laws on offensive weapons. PHOTO: INTERNET/STAR CHINESE MOVIES

Chinese national dressed like Bruce Lee performs with nunchucks in Geylang - gets jail and fine

A Chinese national has been fined and jailed, after a clip of him performing with nunchucks in a Geylang street, while dressed like the iconic Bruce Lee, made its way online.

Li Hongwei, 59, faced two charges of violating the Firearms, Explosives and Weapons Control Act, and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon. On Jan 31, he pleaded guilty to one of the charges and was sentenced to six months and two weeks in jail, and fined $2,000.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Li, a stage manager at the time of the incident, claimed to be a martial arts instructor in China.

On Sept 8 last year, Instagram account @sgfollowsall posted a video showing Li standing on two bollards while wielding nunchucks. Police subsequently began patrolling in search of him.

On October 12, police found Li in Geylang Lorong 18 and discovered nunchucks, a kunai — a weapon with a pointed, leaf-shaped blade often associated with ninjas — and knuckle dusters on him.

He was arrested that day.

Dressed like Bruce Lee

In widely circulated videos, Li is dressed in a yellow tracksuit and trousers — similar to Lee's costume in the 1978 movie Game of Death — and carrying a black backpack.

He stands on two bollards in a horse stance, while simultaneously wielding nunchucks, occasionally switching between his left and right hands.

"Wow, the Singaporean Bruce Lee," says someone off camera, while laughter can be heard and the clip ends with applause and cheers.

Li told the court that he was not familiar with Singaporean laws and that the items seized by the police were used for performing and teaching martial arts.

The prosecution argued that nunchucks are classified as weapons under the Firearms, Explosives and Weapons Control Act. At the time of the offence, he did not possess a license for nunchucks, nor was he exempted from possessing one.

While Li's possession of nunchucks was unrelated to criminal activity and was used solely for personal training, two other offenses were considered: unauthorized possession of knuckle dusters and illegal possession of kunai.

The prosecution requested a jail term of six months and two weeks, and a fine of between $3,000 and $5,000.

Those convicted of contravening the Firearms, Explosives and Weapons Control Act may be jailed up to three years imprisonment and fined up to $40,000. If convicted under Section 453(1)(a) of the Penal Code, the maximum penaly is two years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics