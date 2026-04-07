Chinese national, 18, jailed for shouting and using criminal force on airport police after losing passport

Chinese national Fan Guangyao, 18, was jailed six weeks on April 1 for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

Two other charges were taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing, including one count of disorderly behaviour.

The incident took place at the Airport Police Division (APD) building next to Changi Airport.

Fan had arrived at the counter of the APD on Feb 11 at about 11.30pm to report that he had lost his passport and wallet at the airport, said the police in an April 6 news release.

When advised by the officers to approach the Chinese Embassy for passport replacement, Fan began shouting at the officers and gesticulating in an agitated manner.

An officer attempted to de-escalate the situation by placing his hand on Fan’s shoulder and asking the teen to calm down. Fan slammed the officer’s hand on the table and continued to shout at the officers.

When the officer made another attempt to calm him down with a shoulder tap, Fan pushed the officer’s hand away and continued shouting.

The officer made a further attempt to calm Fan down by placing his hand on Fan’s shoulder. However, the young man remained uncooperative and pushed the officer’s hand away.

When the officers attempted to restrain Fan, he became violent and scratched an officer’s hand, causing multiple superficial scratch wounds.

Fan was subsequently arrested.

The police said they take a serious view of any form of aggressive behaviour towards public servants who are carrying out their duties in upholding the law and safeguarding public safety.

“We will not tolerate any such behaviour, and offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” added the police. “Travellers are also reminded to co-operate and comply with instructions from officers and airport staff.”

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