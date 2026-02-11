The Chinese embassy in Singapore has denied news reports that China was involved in the UNC3886 cyberattacks. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Chinese Embassy in S'pore expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over reports linking cyberattack group UNC3886 to China

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore has dismissed claims in media reports that link UNC3886 — the group responsible for cyberattacks on four major telcos in 2025 — to Chinese hackers.

In March 2025, four local telecommunications networks – Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Simba Telecom – were attacked by UNC3886, an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor that employs advanced tactics to hide its tracks.

This was revealed by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo during an event on Feb 9. Investigations showed that the cyberattackers stole a "small amount of technical data".

Mrs Teo added that the stolen data will likely help the attackers "understand the terrain and what they are dealing with."

No sensitive data was accessed or exfiltrated, and critical systems were not compromised.

'Groundless smears and accusations against China'

In a statement posted to their Facebook page on Feb 9, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore denied claims that China was linked to UNC3886.

The embassy referred to reports by "certain media outlets" that had repeated claims linking UNC3886 to China.

"The Chinese side expresses its strong dissatisfaction with this and opposes any groundless smears and accusations against China," the post read.

The embassy added that China had also been the target of hackers for years.

It had issued a similar statement in July 2025.

