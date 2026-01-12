When Shin Min reporters visited two of the centres, they found one locked and the other completely empty. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Childcare centre Out of Box Academy shuts suddenly, parents worry over fees and deposits

The sudden closure of childcare centre Out of Box Academy (OBA) has sparked concern among parents, with many lodging complaints and police reports over fears of losing their deposits and prepaid tuition fees.

The centre, which provides care for pre-school and primary school students, informed parents on Dec 11, 2025, that it would cease operations the very next day, citing financial and operational difficulties.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited OBA's headquarters at 733 Bukit Timah Road, the main gate was found locked. Another branch at 619 Bukit Timah Road appeared completely empty.

According to OBA's website, the company operates 33 centres islandwide. With around 30 students in each centre, the sudden shutdown could potentially affect hundreds.

Shin Min reporters attempted to contact at least five OBA centres but were unable to get through. It remains unclear how many have been taken over by other operators.

Parents blindsided by sudden closure

Ms Lin (transliterated), a 38-year-old parent, said her child had been attending the centre at Block 517 Jurong West Street since January 2025.

She recalled that in October last year, a teacher abruptly resigned and revealed that several others would be leaving soon as well. When Ms Lin raised her concerns with the person in charge, she said she received no clear explanation.

Ms Lin withdrew her child from the centre in November, but fears losing the remaining two months of tuition fees for 2025, which she had already paid in full. This was on top of her $600 deposit equivalent to one month's tuition fees.

After withdrawing her child, she arranged for family members to step in to help for the child after school.

Another 38-year-old parent, Ms Wu (transliterated), said her child had been enrolled at the same centre since last year.

She told Shin Min that rumours of a possible closure had circulated in a parent group chat in December.

She did not worry at the time, as she was told a new operator would be taking over.

However, the centre later issued a sudden closure notice, leaving her furious. She eventually lodged a police report.

OBA's letter to parents

In a letter sent to parents on Dec 11, OBA apologised for the abrupt closure, describing it as a difficult decision made after careful consideration.

The letter stated that the Jurong West outlet was run by a franchisee using the "Out of the Box Academy" brand, which is owned by OTB Academy Holdings Pte Ltd. However, disputes between the parties prevented the transfer of ownership.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

OBA added that it had been facing financial and operational challenges since mid-2024. The letter said that the handling of parents' deposits and prepaid fees would only be addressed after the appointed liquidator begins the liquidation process.

Parents forced to find alternative childcare

Ms Lin said many parents were left scrambling to find alternative childcare arrangements. Some enrolled their children in centres further away, requiring school bus services, while others opted for nearby centres with higher fees.

Ms Wu, said she is currently relying on her child's grandmother for care, but acknowledged that this is not a sustainable long-term solution.

Another student care operator, KinderBridge, later took over the OBA Jurong West centre. However, only three parents expressed interest in continuing enrolling their children there.

Due to insufficient numbers, KinderBridge subsequently decided to close the centre on Jan 1. It also advised parents to report the matter to the police, as deposits previously paid to OBA had not been transferred to KinderBridge.

Police have confirmed receiving the reports, and investigations are ongoing.

Liquidation and complains underway

According to High Court records reported by Shin Min, OBA's director filed for liquidation on Oct 31, 2025, under the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018, while seeking approval to remain as director of the company.

Court documents showed that some shareholders objected, with one intending to engage legal counsel. As of Nov 25, 2025, no parties had formally joined the case.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received seven complaints against Out of Box SG and related entities, and is assisting affected parents with their claims.

