Centenarian dies at 109, played badminton into her 90s and 'never felt old'

A 109-year-old centenarian who took up badminton in her 70s and played for more than two decades has died at home.

Lim Ah Choo (transliterated from Chinese) died at about 4pm on Feb 23 at the age of 109, according to Shin Min Daily News. She had eight children, 20 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Chen Siyan (transliterated), 30, said Lim was born in Hainan, China. After living through two world wars, she travelled to Singapore in the 1950s.

She reared pigs in the Serangoon area until the 1980s, when the Government acquired the land. She then retired and became a full-time homemaker.

Maintained healthy lifestyle after retirement

Her youngest daughter, 62-year-old Ms Foo (transliterated), said her mother had enjoyed cycling. She would often ride from her home in Serangoon to Bishan–Ang Mo Kio Park, where she practised tai chi, before buying daily necessities nearby and cycling home.

As she grew older, her family became concerned about her safety while cycling outdoors and bought her a stationary exercise bike so she could continue exercising at home.

Ms Foo added: "When my mother was 77, she suddenly fell in love with badminton. She played until she was in her 90s before she finally stopped. Even her granddaughter couldn't beat her. You could see how strong her arms were — she didn't look like someone in her 90s at all."

Did not smoke or drink, but loved durian

When asked about her mother's diet, Ms Foo said Lim had healthy eating habits. She did not smoke or drink, ate brown rice and steamed fish daily, and would have a cup of coffee or milk in the afternoon.

"Her favourite food was durian. Before she passed on, she was bedridden, but insisted on getting up to have some," said Ms Foo.

Interviewed at 77, said she 'never felt old'

In an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao in 1998, Ms Lim, who was 77 then, said she was passionate about badminton.

She said that she became interested in the sport after seeing others play, picking up the racquet the next morning and learning the game. She would go on to play almost every morning at a court beneath Block 459 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Declaring that she "never felt old", she said badminton was not strenuous for her. "The more I play, the happier I feel, it's good for my health," she said.

