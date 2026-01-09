The cat-like creature was seen attempting to reach the top shelf with the banana when it fell. PHOTO: AHTASMUFFINS/TIKTOK

Cat-like creature steals banana from Serangoon muffin stall: 'This store got huat and unattended food'

A clip of a cat-like creature sneaking into a Serangoon Gardens muffin stall and crashing onto a counter before making off with a banana has delighted netizens, who are speculating as to exactly what the creature is.

A 17-second TikTok video, with the title "Me wondering who stole my banana", includes CCTV footage of the culprit sneaking into the kitchen of At Tas Muffins to grab a banana from a shelf.

As it stands on its hind legs and holds onto a large mixing bowl on a higher shelf, the bowl falls to the ground and the creature lands on the counter before darting out of the stall.

Captioned "State of the art defense system have been installed since", the Jan 5 post has since garnered over 4510 views, 105 reactions and 8 comments.

The incident occurred on Jan 2 at the stall located at 49A Serangoon Garden Way.

'A giant rat?': Netizens

Netizens immediately began speculating about the creature caught in the act.

"A giant rat??" asked one, while another wrote: "Is that a raccoon?"

"Definitely a civet cat!", said another, who also expressed concerns about the unattended food in the stall.

"No wonder the banana walnut muffins sold out so fast that day," another user joked.

Stomp has reached out to At Tas Muffins for comment.

