Car side-swipes Aetos officer while changing lanes in Woodlands, auxiliary officer recovering

An Aetos officer was side-swiped by a car changing lanes in Woodlands in the early hours of Feb 24. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

The driver of a car side-swiped an Aetos auxiliary police officer while changing lanes in Woodlands in the early hours of Feb 24.

In a two-minute video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on Feb 26, a motorcyclist wearing an Aetos jacket is seen travelling along a bend on the right-most lane and past a line of vehicles in the middle lane.

A grey car emerging from the middle lane then side-swipes the auxiliary officer, despite the motorcyclist's attempts to brake. The officer is seen tumbling to the ground.

Seconds later, the driver of the car alights to render help and speak to the officer.

The Facebook caption accompanying the video stated that the accident occurred at about 6.35am along Woodlands Centre Road.

Netizens divided on who's to blame

Netizens argued that both motorists were at fault for the collision — the driver for changing lanes at a bend, and the motorcyclist for not seeing the car in time and slowing down.

"The car in the wrong for sure for lane changing on the bend... the bike would be in the blind spot," one commenter argued. "But hor, surely the bike can see the car [and] brake in time. Seems like he didn't even slow down."

Some, however, took sides.

The driver was criticised for changing lanes on a curved road, where it was harder for motorists to look out for incoming traffic.

Others said the motorcyclist should have slowed down. "The car was already more than halfway into the lane change. The bike should have seen this action, slowed down and let the car pass by," a Facebook user said.

Officer currently recovering: Aetos

In response to Stomp's queries, an Aetos spokesperson said the officer has received medical treatment and is currently recovering.

The representative added that the matter is under police investigation.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson confirmed that one person was conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

