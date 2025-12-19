Car with rare license plate number costing up to $188k spotted: 'Worth more than the car'

A rare car license plate number which costs as much as $188,000 - even more than the actual cost of the vehicle and Certificate of Entitlement (COE) - has been spotted on the road.

Redditor @Krazyguylone posted the image of a Proton e.MAS 7 with the number E45U on Dec 16, accompanied by the title "Tfw (the feeling when) your licence plate is worth more than the car"

At its September launch, the price of the car was $175,988 for the Prime model and $179,988 for the Premium model, including the COE.

Meanwhile, a quick check online showed that a similar licence plate number was going for $188,000.

The "E" prefix has not been used in Singapore license plate numbers in more than four decades, being deployed for newly registered cars from 1972 to 1984.

It was preceded by the two letter prefix SB to SY - with SA for motorcycles and I and O not used to prevent confusion with the digits 1 and 0 - and followed by the three-letter prefix still used today.

'All the superficial nonsense'

Some netizens were left unimpressed. Likening it to the lengthy queues for the Labubu plush toy, one said: "All the superficial nonsense that make them standout."

Another said: "Stupid people pay stupid price for stupid plates. It's not even a bragging right."

Some felt that having such a number would be a disadvantage, given that such vehicles are easily identifiable. "This photo here is why I don't want such license plates. People notice them and invariably some will take photos and post them on social media for a lark," said one user.

Meanwhile, two Redditors claimed to know the owner. However, one said that he would be willing to part with the number for half a million dollars, while the other said he would not sell it even for a million.

A commenter noted: "They're not that expensive if you owned them way back and simply renewed every 10 years. there [sic] are also agents that keep these stashes and sell them the same way telco sells certain phone numbers."

