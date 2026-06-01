The incident occurred at around 8.15am on June 1.

Car in flames on SLE after suspected self-skid, male passenger sent to hospital

A car caught fire along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on June 1, sending thick grey-black smoke billowing into the sky as traffic slowed and diverted around the vehicle.

Videos circulating online showed a car engulfed in flames along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), before the Lentor Avenue exit.

In one clip, a thick plume of smoke could be seen rising from the burning vehicle as motorists drove slowly past the scene, with traffic moving away from the affected lane.

A police vehicle was also seen nearby.

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Another video showed the severely burnt remains of the car, with a man appearing to walk away from the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses claim car hit railing before fire

According to AsiaOne, eyewitnesses claimed that the car — reportedly a BMW — may have hit a section of railing before catching fire. However, this could not be independently verified from the videos.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to a vehicle fire at about 8.15am along the SLE towards BKE, before the Lentor Avenue exit.

“Upon arrival, a car was on fire. SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet,” said SCDF.

The police told Stomp: “On June 1, 2026, at 8.15am, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have self-skidded along SLE towards BKE.”

A 34-year-old male passenger was conveyed conscious to hospital, while a 26-year-old female driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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