Canberra Road unit splashed with red paint, debtor's note placed on gate: Man arrested

A 49-year-old man was nabbed for suspected loanshark activities after a Canberra Road residential unit was found defaced.

The police said they were alerted to the case of loanshark harassment on Feb 8 at around 1.30pm.

The unit's main gate and door of the unit had been splashed with red paint. A debtor's note was also placed on the gate.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Feb 9.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in at least seven similar cases of loanshark harassment island-wide," the police said in a news release on Feb 10.

The man will be charged in court on Feb 11 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call the police at '999' if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

