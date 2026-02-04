Videos of runner and influencer @alotmoremane racing two Singaporean joggers for a $50 cash prize have garnered thousands of views. PHOTOS: ALOTMOREMANE/TIKTOK

Canadian influencer challenges runners in S'pore for $50, draws calls to race Shanti Pereira

During his recent visit to Singapore, Canadian fitness influencer @alotmoremane challenged local runners at Marina Bay and Clarke Quay to race him for $50.

Alotmoremane, whose real name is Mane Yousuf, is known for his videos where he races runners in different countries for a cash prize. Though he gives the runners a head start, he usually catches up.

In a video posted on Jan 25, Yousuf challenges a female runner to race from The Promontory@Marina Bay to the Red Dot Design Museum.

Yousuf gives the woman an 18-second head start before sprinting towards the destination. Both runners end up reaching the museum's entrance at about the same time.

Even though it's unclear who the victor was, the influencer praised the woman for her effort and rewarded her with $50.

The video has garnered more than five million views and over 195,000 likes.

In another video uploaded on Feb 1, a female jogger donning a black Singapore Polytechnic shirt races with Yousuf at Clarke Quay.

Yousuf catches up to her as they cross a bridge, and they touch down at the end point together.

Netizens suggest challenging Shanti Pereira

As the two clips rack up thousands of likes and views, locals have taken to the comments to recommend other places in Singapore Yousuf could race in.

Some accused Yousuf of deliberately racing against runners who looked visibly tired, with one saying: "God's know [sic] how far has these people ran before taking up this challenge."

Other netizens suggested racing against Shanti Pereira, who is known as Singapore's sprint queen.

TikTokers also discussed ways to beat Yousuf: "The trick is to starts [sic] slow to pretend to be slow, then when he starts, you start sprinting."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics