A cabin panel fell during landing on a AirAsia flight from Singapore to KL. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN INTERVIEWEE, REUTERS

Cabin panel falls during landing on AirAsia flight from S’pore to KL, passengers unharmed

A cabin panel fell during landing on an AirAsia flight from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur (KL) on April 4.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a section of the cabin ceiling came loose during landing and fell, but did not hit any passengers.

Passengers unharmed

A passenger, who only wished to be known as Mr Tan, told Shin Min he was on AirAsia flight AK720 from Singapore to KL on April 4. The aircraft had just touched down at around 10.10pm when the incident occurred.

He said the landing appeared normal, but as the plane touched down, he heard a strange sound and saw a panel above several rows in front of him fall from the ceiling.

“The sound of landing was quite loud, so the noise of the panel falling wasn’t very noticeable,” he said.

The panel, which covered the cabin lighting fixtures, was relatively large. Part of it landed on the seats, while another section remained suspended in mid-air.

Mr Tan said many passengers were shocked, while some laughed in disbelief at what had happened.

“Several passengers seated in front of me burst out laughing — probably because they couldn’t believe something like this could happen,” he said.

He added that as the plane had just landed, the crew only made an announcement reminding passengers to remain seated and keep their seatbelts fastened.

No one was seated where the panel fell, and it did not obstruct the aisle. The aircraft taxied normally, and passengers disembarked safely.

Mr Tan said although no one was harmed, the incident raises concerns about aviation safety.

“Regular checks are very important. If it had hit someone, it would have been serious — especially if it was a child, or if a larger section of the cabin had fallen. You can’t take it lightly just because it’s a short flight,” he said.

Stomp has reached out to AirAsia for comment.

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