Buying K-pop merch online? Beware of getting scammed, warn police

Members of the public are reminded to stay vigilant against e-commerce scams involving the sale of K-pop merchandise.

The police said that in this scam variant, victims would encounter pre-order listings of K-pop merchandise related to K-pop artistes such as G-Dragon on online platforms such as Carousell.

When victims expressed interest in the products, scammers would convince them to make initial deposits via PayNow or bank transfers to pre-order the items.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Victims would only realise that they had been scammed when they failed to receive the products or when the sellers became uncontactable.

Fans should only purchase K-pop merchandise from authorised sellers on online platforms and physical retail stores.

When purchasing products through e-commerce platforms, they should always use secure payment methods such as cash on delivery so that they can inspect the products before making payment.

"Do not make any payment prior to receiving or inspecting the products," the police reminded.

"Be wary of e-commerce scam red flags such as large discounts offered for faster transactions.

"Do not transfer money before delivery or disclose your personal information, internet banking credentials, or one-time passwords to anyone."

Members of the public are advised to adopt the following precautionary measures to protect themselves against scams:

ADD – Add the ScamShield App and set security features such as enabling two-factor authentication for bank accounts and setting transaction limits on internet banking transactions. Add a Money Lock feature to further secure savings in bank accounts from scams. Do not send money to anyone you do not know or have not met in person. CHECK – Check for scam signs with official sources such as the ScamShield Helpline (1799). You can also check the legitimacy of suspicious phone numbers, messages and website links through the ScamShield App. TELL – Tell the authorities, family, and friends about scams. Report any suspicious listing or user profile through an in-app reporting function within Carousell. If you suspect that you have fallen victim to a scam, call your bank immediately to report and block any fraudulent transactions as well as make a police report.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation