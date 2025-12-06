Busker, 10, gives 'wholesome' surprise performance at teacher's farewell

A 10-year-old busker made a surprise appearance at the farewell dinner of a school teacher, delighting netizens who praised the positivity of the performance.

A video shared on the Instagram account of busker Shayne Ko on Dec 4 shows him walking towards a table at Great Nanyang Heritage Cafe — located at Geneo mall at Science Park Drive — as he performs the Mandopop classic Peng You (Friends) by Emil Chou on a smart guitar.

The subtitles tell us that it is the farewell dinner for a Madam Goh — a teacher at Lakeside Primary School - who will be transferring to another school.

She and her colleagues sing along, and the clip ends with still images of Madam Goh and her colleagues posing with Shayne.

The clip was also shared on Reddit.

'I welcome more wholesome posts like this'

"So wholesome," said a Redditor in response.

"I welcome more wholesome posts like this instead of all the terrible shock and negativity that has been surfacing," commented another.

"What a beautiful way to honour her! And (he's) such a sweetheart," said one Instagram user.

Shayne told Stomp that one of Madam Goh's colleagues asked him to perform as Madam Goh has always been supportive of local buskers.

"They feel it will be a meaningful moment to remember if I (a student cum busker) will make an appearance during their farewell," said Shayne, who is a student at West View Primary.

"We ... thought that it would be a good chance to thank the teachers for all the hard work throughout the year," said Shayne, who did not take any payment but instead asked for a simple keepsake from the farewell.

Shaye added that the song was "especially picked for this occasion as I hope their friendship will continue to blossom after this."

