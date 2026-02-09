The DJ said it was a "good call" for the bus driver to weigh passengers’ opinions before deciding whether the elderly woman could stay on board. PHOTO: ELISHAXYB/TIKTOK

Bus driver asked us if elderly woman with durian should be ejected: Class 95 DJ

A routine bus ride home turned unusual for Class 95 DJ Elisha Beston when an elderly woman was found carrying a durian onboard, with the bus driver later "polling" passengers on whether she could stay for one more stop.

The 30-year-old was travelling on SBS Transit service 195 on Feb 8 at about 4.50pm when the lingering smell of durian caught the driver's attention.

The bus later stopped along Telok Blangah Way, where the driver searched the bus and found that the elderly passenger was carrying the fruit.

Ms Beston said she has lived in Singapore for more than 20 years and this was her first time encountering such a situation.

In a TikTok post captioned, "Okay but actually how are people supposed to bring their durian home if they don't have a car?", she shared the incident, which has since garnered more than 10,800 views, 270 reactions and 30 comments.

According to Ms Beston, the elderly woman said she did not know durians were not allowed on buses.

The driver, however, insisted that she alight, telling her that bringing durians onboard is a known rule.

"Everyone here knows cannot bring durian on the bus in Singapore," she added, recalling what the bus driver told the elderly passenger.

As the woman continued to plead to stay on for just one more stop, the bus driver then asked the passengers to see if they were okay with letting her remain onboard.

With no objections raised, the woman was allowed to stay and alighted at the next stop.

Speaking to Stomp, Ms Beston added that she had boarded the bus at Funan and the incident unfolded about 30 minutes later.

She recalled that the bus driver was respectful yet firm throughout the incident and felt it was a "good call" for him to check with passengers if they were okay with his decision.

As no one protested, she added that the driver likely took their silence as consent for the elderly woman to go on for one more stop.

She added that she alighted two stops after the elderly woman and could not say whether the smell lingered after that.

According to SBS Transit's website, passengers are advised not to bring items such as durians or pets onboard as they may offend others.

Netizens praise driver for handling the incident well

Many netizens commended the driver for how he handled the situation. "Good job driver... follow the rule please," one user wrote.

Another netizen added: "Love that he asked everyone!"

Others were more sceptical, suggesting the woman may have been pretending not to know the rule.

"I don't eat durian and do not like passengers bringing durian on buses," one commented, adding that bus drivers should be "more stringent with checks".

Another explained: "In Singapore it's a fair and discipline country. Many Singaporeans like durian, but there are some Singaporeans and also most foreigners don't like durian. So to be fair and considerate to the minority, many regulations like one of these are enforced."

Meanwhile, others suggested solutions such as vacuum-packing durians, buying them online for delivery, or purchasing them closer to home to avoid similar situations.

One joked: "My vote would've cost one durian!"

Stomp has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

