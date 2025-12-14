Bus captain notices elderly man almost overpaying fare, turns out he's a missing dementia patient

His sharp eye helped to reunite a missing dementia patient with his family.

Tower Transit bus captain Mohammad Azhar Bin Mustafa had noticed an elderly passenger on board who appeared disoriented and almost overpaid his fare.

The bus captain decided to engage the passenger and intervene.

Mr Azhar escorted the passenger to Yishun Bus Interchange, where he alerted the police. It was later discovered that the man was a missing dementia patient.

Thanks to Mr Azhar's attentiveness and quick thinking, the passenger was safely reunited with his family.

Mr Azhar was one of five public transport workers lauded for being transport heroes by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Dec 13.

Others include bus captains from SBS Transit and Go Ahead Singapore who helped the elderly, and a pair of bus captains from SMRT who extinguished a car fire.

In its post, LTA said: "In the third quarter of 2025, our transport workers have received more than 33,000 heartfelt compliments from commuters."

"Let's keep celebrating and appreciating their service," encouraged LTA.

