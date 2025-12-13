Burning PMA spotted on Hougang footpath: 'Really glad that this did not happen in an enclosed area'

A mobility scooter that burst into flames on a sheltered footpath has raised renewed concerns about the dangers of such devices, especially illegally-modified ones.

TikTok user @joshdoug posted a 72-second video, taken on Dec 11 in Hougang, with the caption: "Really glad that this did not happen in an enclosed area or inside the lift and that the owner wasn't really handicapped."

The clip has so far garnered at least 139,600 views, 2,003 reactions, and 306 comments.

Personal mobility devices (PMD) and personal mobility aids (PMA) are often illegally modified, using electrical parts which are incompatible and raising the risk of explosions and fires, in order to increase their speed.

Many commenters on the clip expressed concern about such a device exploding in confined spaces such as the MRT or lifts.

"These battery-powered autorickshaws are always seen inside Sg trains. What if the battery explodes inside the train or bus?" asked a TikTok user.

"Please be careful...don't ever in [sic] the lift with anyone with pmd [sic]..let them go 1st..is [sic] too dangerous," said another.

"I know this user of this pma live [sic] near me, the battery is modified one [sic].... go and buy from those chiong website. heng never [sic] park at home lol, sabo until honest company when is [sic] not even their fault," said a TikTok user.

Some called for the authorities to ensure PMAs are used only by those who genuinely need them.

The device in the video appears to be a mobility scooter, meant for those with mobility issues. While there are no current restrictions on the use of these devices by able-bodied people, new rules to be implemented in mid-2026 require certification of medical conditions for their use.

Another user asked: "What if owner [sic] was really handicapped? Is this device safe?"

One quipped: "In case of fire, many of these users probably can [sic] run faster than an average person."

