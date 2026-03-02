Bukit Batok unit gets 'first warning' to settle loan, man charged with loanshark harassment

A 32-year-old man was charged in court on Feb 28 over a case of loanshark harassment, where a debtor's note was found outside a Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 residential unit.

In a news release, the police said they were alerted to the case on Feb 23 at around 7.25pm.

A photo shows the debtor's note pegged to the unit's front gate. The note requested its recipient to "WhatsApp call me" to "settle your loan".

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

It also said that this was the "FIRST WARNING" and "owe money pay money".

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail, and up to six strokes of the cane.

