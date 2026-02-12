Budget 2026: $500 CDC vouchers for all Singaporean households in Jan 2027

Chin Soo Fang

Feb 12, 2026

The Straits Times

About 1.4 million Singaporean households will each get $500 in CDC vouchers, which will be disbursed in January 2027 and be valid till Dec 31, 2027.

The amount will be split equally between participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and participating supermarkets, as in past tranches.

There will also be additional U-Save rebates to help households with their utilities expenses.

Eligible Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats - and whose members do not own more than one property - will receive 1.5 times the regular amount of U-Save rebates, or up to $570 this financial year. This will be disbursed in April and July 2026.

It will cover about five months of utilities expenses for those living in one- and two-room flats, and about two months of utilities expenses for those living in three- and four-room flats.

This will cushion the impact of higher utilities bills due to an increase in the carbon tax from 2026. Singapore's carbon tax has almost doubled in 2026 to $45 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The total electricity and gas utility bill of an average four-room HDB flat will go up by about $3 a month, a government spokesperson said on Jan 21.

Announcing this in his Budget 2026 speech on Feb 12, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said: "The Government will continue to do whatever is necessary to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures - for as long as it is needed."

"Although inflation has eased in recent years, we know that many Singaporeans still face anxieties and pressures. So we will continue to provide additional support this year."

He announced a Cost-of-Living Special Payment that will benefit some 2.4 million Singaporeans. They will receive between $200 and $400 in September 2026 to help them cope with their living expenses.

This will be given to Singaporean adults aged 21 and above in 2026. They have to live in Singapore, not own more than one property, and earn up to $100,000 in assessable income.

The actual quantum of the one-off cash payment is determined by their income earned in 2024 and the annual value of their place of residence.

PM Wong said the Government will continue to review and enhance its social support system across education, housing, healthcare and retirement, and for different groups including families, parents, seniors, persons with disabilities or caregivers.

"We will keep working at this, steadily and responsibly, so that Singapore remains an inclusive and united society, and a place that we can all call home with confidence and pride," he said.

The Government first gave out CDC vouchers in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to lower-income households, before expanding to all households in December 2021.

In the latest round, every Singaporean household could claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers from Jan 2. Singaporeans were also given SG60 vouchers in 2025. Those aged between 21 and 59 received $600 worth of vouchers, while seniors aged 60 and above received $800 worth of vouchers. These vouchers are valid till Dec 31, 2026.

Over the last four years, $3.995 billion worth of CDC vouchers and SG60 vouchers have been spent. There has been a claim rate of more than 97.7 per cent across the past seven tranches.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.