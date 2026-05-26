Brow job gone wrong, $608 lobster la mian: Stomp’s most outrageous submissions in 20 years

Over the last two decades, our vocal citizen journalists have submitted countless stories.

In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane. Stay tuned for more stories of nostalgia, rage and outright madness – and don’t forget to vote below for your favourite outrageous Stomp story of all time.

Over the last two decades, our vocal citizen journalists have submitted countless stories that have gone on to become viral, memorable and impactful articles.

To mark Stomp’s 20 years as one of Singapore’s leading digital news platforms, we shortlisted 10 of the most outrageous submissions we’ve ever received.

From $608 lobster la mian to a eyebrow embroidery job gone wrong, here’s part one of our shortlist.

Woman charged $608 for lobster la mian: Restaurant apologises for any miscommunication regarding price of dish

A woman was shocked after being charged $608 for a lobster la mian dish. PHOTO: STOMPER STEFANIE

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A woman was shocked after being charged $608 for a lobster la mian dish at Paradise Teochew Restaurant in Ngee Ann City. The dish was just one item in a $3,050.67 meal for 12 people celebrating her father’s birthday on April 1, 2023.

Stomper Stefanie said the dish was not up to expectations and claimed she was not informed of the price before ordering. She also questioned the presentation and whether the lobster was fresh, suggesting it might have been frozen.

The restaurant apologised for any “miscommunication”, stating that it only uses fresh live Australian lobsters and that menu prices are indicated.

This story sparked heated discussion online, with many netizens expressing shock at the price. One commenter remarked that the woman had spent an entire month’s salary on an “unappetising” dish.

Man throws away betting slip after seeing 4D results, then 1st-prize number changes 15 minutes later

The mistake was caused by a staff member entering 9250 for both first and third prizes. PHOTOS: STOMPER OO

A Stomper almost missed out on winning $10,000 after a 4D app error caused the first-prize number in a May 14, 2023 draw to change shortly after the live results were announced.

Stomper Oo said the app initially showed 9250 as the first-prize winner, so he assumed he had not won and threw his betting slip into the dustbin. About 15 minutes later, he checked the app again and saw the number had changed to 1401 — one of the numbers he had bought.

It was later reported by Shin Min Daily News that the mistake occurred because a staff member accidentally entered 9250 for both the first and third prizes.

As one netizen aptly put it: “You lucky man!”

Couple spends 15 minutes opening cartons to choose eggs: FairPrice advises customers to refrain from tampering with products

The pair kept transferring eggs between cartons in search of the “perfect” ones. PHOTO: STOMPER ANONYMOUS

A couple drew attention at a FairPrice outlet in Junction 8 on Feb 23, 2023 after allegedly spending 15 minutes opening multiple egg cartons to pick out their preferred eggs before paying.

A Stomper who witnessed the incident said the pair kept transferring eggs between cartons in search of the “perfect” ones, leaving other shoppers puzzled.

She added that while she had seen people swapping fruits before, she had never encountered anyone doing the same with eggs.

Netizens were quick to criticise the couple’s behaviour and lack of hygiene. “Maybe trying to find golden eggs?” one commenter quipped.

Woman’s eyebrow treatment goes wrong: ‘I will look like this for years’

A Stomper was left distressed after an eyebrow embroidery touch-up left her brows dark and uneven. PHOTO: STOMPER JOLIE

A Stomper was left distressed after an eyebrow embroidery touch-up allegedly left her brows dark and uneven. Jolie said she returned to a home-based eyebrow artist she had previously visited, but the Jan 12, 2021 treatment turned out very differently from before.

When she raised concerns, she said the artist told her she had tried to even the brows out and advised her to apply coconut or olive oil during the healing process.

A refund was declined, though a free touch-up was offered. Jolie said she was more upset by the uneven shape than the dark colour itself.

Netizens jumped in to offer advice and words of comfort. “Don’t let her do touch up. Otherwise it will be twice as thick to even out both eyebrows!” one commenter said.

“It will fade with time lah,” said another.

Customer tosses tray with eggs at Toast Box staff because they weren’t cracked open for her

A woman tossed a tray of half-boiled eggs at staff after a dispute over how the eggs were served. PHOTOS: STOMPER ANONYMOUS

A woman was caught on camera at a Toast Box counter allegedly tossing a tray of half-boiled eggs at staff after a dispute over how the eggs were served.

In a video circulating online on March 30, 2023, the woman was seen asking for the eggs to be cracked open for her. When given a teaspoon instead, she allegedly became upset and flicked the tray back at the counter staff, startling nearby customers.

She later repeated her demand and continued expressing dissatisfaction even after the eggs were replaced.

A Stomper who saw the clip called her behaviour “disrespectful” and said she had gone too far. Toast Box later said it had ensured the well-being of its staff following the incident.

Netizens also slammed the woman, describing her behaviour as “ugly” and “unacceptable”.

Make sure to head over to Part 2 for more outrageous Stomp submissions.

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