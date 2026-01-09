Brazilian tourist jokes that Changi Airport is a dash to the gate: 'Is this an airport or a race?'

A Brazilian traveller's tongue-in-cheek clip about having to race to a boarding gate at Changi Airport has seen fans coming to its defence, even as other travellers lamented that other airports are worse.

TikToker Beatriz Cascelli, who goes by the handle @beatrizcascelli, posted the eight-second video – taken after passport control at Terminal 3 – with the title "Is this an airport or a race?" on Dec 29

It shows a sign indicating a 24-minute walk to gates B1 to B10 and C1 to C26, alongside the caption "only in Singapore".

The video has so far gained 60,500 views, 1,746 reactions, and 179 comments.

In response, a TikToker quipped that the walk took 24 minutes because she would be distracted by "the waterfall, garden, cinema, (TWG) and (Bacha Coffee)".

"Wait (till) they find out there's a huge pool with a bar and snacks al fresco too!" added another, who declared Changi "the best and most beautiful airport" in the world.

Others offered a genuine explanation for the time indicated — a means of managing passenger expectations — as well as a quicker way to get to the boarding gate.

"Don't worry, there are travellators. Your journey is a lot faster with the machines! There's also skytrain, you don't need to physically walk that much – plus the place is filled with great air conditioning, you don't feel that tired walking in the airport," said a commenter.

Some pointed out that the long walk would be offset by the quick clearance at immigration, which typically takes just minutes, while others insisted Changi Airport was still better than airports in Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur or Shenzhen.

"My layover there was just 1hr and 30 min, from my arrival gate to the departure gate, it took me 1 hr and 20 min just walking to the departure gate, even took transfer train," said one of their experience in Hong Kong. "By the time I arrived, they already started boarding."

Not everyone was bothered by the distance, as one netizen noted: "24 mins is NOT enough!! my shopping starts after immigration!"

