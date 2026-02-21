Both are drenched from the water during their play session. PHOTOS: MARIANNNEPEARL/TIKTOK

Boys 'surfing' on puddle at HDB grass patch ignites wave of nostalgia: 'This is what childhood is about'

A recent video of two boys "surfing" across a large puddle on a grass patch went viral, sparking a wave of nostalgia as netizens reminisced about their childhood days.

TikTok user @mariannnpearl posted the video on Feb 20, showing the pair at a grass patch located at the foot of an HDB block.

A sizable puddle had formed over part of the grass, and one of the boys repeatedly ran and slid across it on what looked like a makeshift surfboard. Meanwhile, the other boy was seen tossing a ball into the air nearby.

Soon, both boys were drenched from splashing in the water.

'This is what childhood is about': Netizens reminisce

The post gained traction quickly, garnering over 70,200 views as netizens gushed about the "wholesome" activity.

"This is what childhood is all about. Away from gadgets, do outdoor activities. Gain all the pain, bruises and sweat!" one user said.

Netizens praised the pair for their creativity.

"You can't do this in the new BTO estates," one netizen pointed out, while another added that residents might complain and take photos of the children.

Others recalled similar play sessions "during kampong days", applauding the boys for being "creative" and full of "youthful energy".

