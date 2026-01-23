A boy was allegedly caught stealing a pair of Nike shoes placed outside a Toa Payoh HDB unit on Jan 22. PHOTO: JAYYSSONMYFEET/TIKTOK

Boy tries shoes placed outside Toa Payoh HDB, gets caught but calmly walks away with sneakers

A boy was caught on camera allegedly stealing a pair of shoes from outside an HDB unit in Toa Payoh.

Before making his move, the boy appeared to remove his own shoes, seemingly so he could try on other pairs placed on the shoe racks outside the flat.

Security footage of the alleged theft was posted by TikTok user @jayyssonmyfeet on Jan 22. The clip has since garnered over 31,500 views, 940 likes, and 47 comments.

Moments after walking past the unit, the boy bent down and reached for a pair of shoes.

However, his attention soon shifted to a pair of white Adidas sneakers. He picked up one of the Adidas shoes before taking off his own to try it on.

The clip then skips 30 seconds forward and shows the boy grabbing a black-and-gold Nike shoe, followed by another Nike sneaker with white embellishments.

Seconds later, as the boy was inspecting the second Nike sneaker, a female voice can be heard saying: "Oi, what you doing?"

Startled, the boy returned the black-and-white shoe to its original spot.

Bizarrely, he then hooked out both sides of the shoe and walked away calmly with the sneakers in hand.

"Aiyo, now 2026 still got this kind ah? Give back my dad's shoe la," the caption wrote.

Stolen shoes were a birthday present

Speaking to Stomp, the TikToker, Danial Irfan, said the incident happened at about 12.30pm on Jan 22.

He shared that the boy was not known to the family and that his sister had caught him in the act through the family's security camera.

The stolen shoes were reportedly a birthday present for Mr Irfan's father and cost over $200.

The 25-year-old said his family was "shocked" by the incident, as it was the first time their shoes had been stolen.

Mr Irfan added that the shoes have yet to be returned. A police report has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

