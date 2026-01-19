Boy rams Hello Ride bicycle into futsal court walls, lets it crash repeatedly

He repeated the action three times in the video. PHOTOS: WEIFU_38/TIKTOK

A boy was filmed running across a futsal court and ramming a Hello Ride bicycle into the court's walls and netting repeatedly.

HelloRide is a popular bike-sharing service in Singapore, with bicycles available for public use across housing estates and public spaces.

In a video uploaded by TikTok user @weifu_38 on Jan 18, the shirtless and barefoot boy is seen breaking into a run while forcefully pushing the bicycle forward, before releasing it to roll on its own, crash into a parapet and clatter heavily to the ground.

He is seen doing this three times in the clip, while other children run around the court, with some kicking a ball nearby.

The exact location of the futsal court is unclear. Some commenters suggested it may be at Beach Road, while others believed it to be in Yishun.

Stomp has reached out to weifu_38 and Hello Ride for comment.

'Pity the bicycle'

The clip has since garnered more than 24,200 views and dozens of comments, with many netizens expressing displeasure over the boy's actions.

"Pity the bicycle," a commenter said.

Some commenters were puzzled by the boy's actions, pointing out that the bicycle is a shared public resource. "Why?" one asked.

Others took a more light-hearted approach, joking about the bicycle's durability. "Glad the kids are helping out with the quality check. I believe the bike passed with flying colours," one quipped.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation