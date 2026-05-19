Two passers-by were seen moving the young victim of a traffic accident from the road to a nearby sidewalk.

Boy hit by car at CCK traffic crossing carried off the road by passers-by

A video showing the immediate aftermath of a road accident involving a car and a young boy in Choa Chu Kang has left netizens questioning if the injured pedestrian should have been moved.

Footage of the incident, which occurred on May 18 near Keat Hong Shopping Centre, was taken from a high-rise building. It shows a boy sitting on the road, a few metres in from a traffic crossing.

Two people from a gathering crowd of onlookers are later seen carrying him to the sidewalk.

The video also shows a traffic police officer taking images at the scene of the accident.

Netizens say passers-by should not move victim

The reel, shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall, has garnered over 152,000 views, 1,800 reactions, and 68 comments.

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“Next time don’t carry, should call (an) ambulance,” said an Instagram user, who warned that doing so could be fatal for the victim. Several other comments repeated the warning.

A netizen who identified himself as a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer agreed, saying: “A common injury from road traffic accidents is spinal injury. Moving the casualty without stabilising them may aggravate their injury and yes, can be fatal. The public can still offer assistance by calling 995, providing first aid, diverting traffic and keeping the casualty still to prevent further injuries.”

Local insurer Income’s website says: “If you suspect injuries, do not move anyone, including yourself, unless they are in immediate danger (e.g., their car is on fire). This is especially important for those who appear unconscious or are experiencing shock. Moving an injured person can exacerbate existing injuries or create new ones.”

The website advises those involved or present to call 995 for an ambulance and 999 for the police and wait for the professionals to arrive.

Other netizens were curious as to what happened.

“Red light car still go or kid careless?” asked a netizen. “Trust me, the problem is not speeding,” another said.

Netizens were also concerned for the injured boy.

“Oh no, hope the kid isn’t too badly injured,” said a netizen.

The SCDF told Stomp that it was alerted to the road traffic accident along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at about 2.15pm on May 18.

In a separate statement, the police confirmed that a nine-year-old pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

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