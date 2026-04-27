A boy dashed from behind a bus in Bukit Batok on the evening of April 25, nearly colliding with an oncoming vehicle. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Boy dashes across road from back of bus in Bukit Batok, nearly gets knocked down by oncoming vehicle

A boy emerged from the back of a bus in Bukit Batok and dashed across the road before checking for oncoming traffic, nearly getting knocked down by a vehicle travelling down the adjacent lane.

In a 24-second video posted by SG Road Vigilante on April 25, the dashcam footage vehicle drives down the right side of a two-lane road, going past bus service 176 at a bus stop. The footage shows it is 6.02pm on April 25.

After driving past the rear end of the bus, the vehicle accelerates. Suddenly, a boy in a striped yellow and black shirt dashes across the road without slowing down or looking towards the oncoming vehicle, presumably crossing the road after alighting from the bus. The driver brakes, coming dangerously close to the boy as he bounces onto the road divider.

Checks by Stomp found the incident occurred at a bus stop near Block 258 Bukit Batok East Avenue 2.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Netizens place blame on both parties

The video garnered 171 likes and 75 comments, with netizens blaming both the boy and driver for the near-accident.

Many users called on the boy’s parents and school to teach him road safety. “Parents need to teach kids the importance of road safety. It just takes one mistake and the whole family regrets it,” one netizen warned.

Some netizens called out the driver for not slowing down when passing by a bus stop. According to Singapore’s Highway Code, drivers are advised to be careful of pedestrians emerging from behind stationary vehicles, especially near bus stops and schools.

“Another proof that most drivers forget even basic theory after getting their licence,” a Facebook user said. “Tell you to slow down when the bus is stationary in case got kids chiong across, you speed up.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.