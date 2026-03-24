Myron Tay said he saw the cobra beside the boardwalk. PHOTOS: STOMP

Birdwatcher calls NParks’ closure of Sungei Buloh trail an ‘over-reaction’ after king cobra sighting

An avid birdwatcher has questioned NParks’ decision to close a nature trail at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve following a king cobra sighting, calling the move an “over-reaction”.

Speaking to Stomp, Myron Tay said he was at the Butterfly Trail near Neo Tiew Crescent car park at about 12pm on March 21 to spot a bird when he spotted a king cobra curled up beside the boardwalk.

Shortly after, he realised the trail had been closed.

“It was a bird that I have been looking forward to see and photograph. It is called the forest wagtail,” explained the 52-year-old retiree.

“I also found out from the NParks officer that closed the trail that the reason for the trail closure was the presence of the king cobra.”

Mr Tay snapped a photo and posted about the incident on Facebook, questioning the need for the closure. He suggested that visitors could instead be allowed entry at their own risk, such as by signing an indemnity form.

He added that driving could be more dangerous than encountering a snake.

“So for the same reason for closing off trails where snakes were encountered, why not ban access to certain roads as a matter of public safety?” he asked.

Mr Tay told Stomp that the cobra appeared to be “in a relaxed state of rest” beside the boardwalk.

He claimed that visitors were advised not to linger around the area, “even though the snake was not doing anything”.

“I think the whole episode is an over-reaction by NParks and a missed opportunity,” he said, calling for a “more considered approach to such closures”.

He also suggested that such encounters could be used to educate the public about wildlife and snake behaviour.

Stomp has reached out to NParks for comment.

‘You won’t be held responsible for the public outcry’: Netizens disagree

Netizens were split over Mr Tay’s views, with some criticising his stance.

One said he should “suggest solutions which are practical” instead of criticising authorities.

“I think the point is to let every adult decide for themselves. Closing the trail is the lazy way out,” Mr Tay responded.

Others disagreed more strongly.

“If a fatal death happens, you won’t be the one held responsible for the public outcry,” one netizen wrote.

Another pointed out that other visitors may have reported abnormal behaviour from the snake.

“There is a reason for everything and let’s not be a hero at the wrong time and place,” the netizen added. “Be contented if someone takes the extra effort to (ensure) your security and safety.”

Another netizen noted that while king cobras are generally non-aggressive, closing the trail is understandable as a precaution, though measures like warning signs could be considered instead.

“It is a good reminder that we share our green spaces with wildlife — and that giving them space is often the best and safest approach.”

However, some supported Mr Tay, stressing the importance of moving towards a “culture of informed coexistence (rather) than taking an easy way out”.

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