‘Better luck next time’? Mother slams ‘heartless’ duit raya note given to 5-year-old daughter

A mother was shocked to discover that her five-year-old daughter had received duit raya containing a note that read “Better luck next time”, calling the gesture “heartless” in a TikTok post.

The tradition of giving duit raya — packets containing money as gifts to family and loved ones during Hari Raya Aidilfitri — is often seen as a way to strengthen ties.

But this was not the case for TikTok user @hartinihariz, who shared a video of the discovery on March 30.

The 8-second clip shows a floral envelope that has been torn open, revealing a note that reads: “Better luck next time! Thks…”

In the caption, the user said the envelope had been given to her daughter during Hari Raya celebrations, but did not specify who it was from.

“This is not luck, this is heartless,” she wrote.

Stomp has reached out to hartinihariz for comment.

‘Too cruel’: Netizens riled by ‘rude’ gesture

The post received an overwhelming response, garnering more than 357,000 views and 4,100 likes.

Many netizens empathised with her in the comments, saying the gesture was “not funny”, “rude”, and “ridiculous”. Some even said it left them “speechless”.

“I’m not sure if this is a joke or not but if it’s real, I just feel is too cruel,” one commenter wrote.

“Don’t like that lah, especially to young ones,” another netizen said.

Others speculated that it could have been a mistake, while several questioned who the giver was.

Some urged restraint. “Maybe the person who gave (it) is going through hard times. Let’s be kind,” one said.

Others disagreed, pointing out that the note was unnecessary. “It’s better not to give than to write something like this,” one added.

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