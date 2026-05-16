The UK-based influencer reheated the murtabak after bringing it home.

‘The best souvenir one can buy from S’pore’: UK influencer brings mutton murtabak on 14-hour flight home

A UK-based TikToker brought a mutton murtabak home on a 14-hour flight from Singapore, calling it the “best souvenir one can buy from Singapore”.

Ms Zaynah Din, whose goes by @zaynahsbakes on TikTok, shared the two-minute video, captioned, “Better than a fridge magnet”, on May 14.

“So I’m back from my travels and I bought my sister probably the best souvenir one can buy from Singapore. I’m not joking. Anyone want to guess what it is?” asks Miss Zaynah, a halal chef and food blogger, before revealing that she had taken the mutton murtabak on a 14-hour flight home.

“Imagine a keema paratha but like, next level. Soft, slightly chewy, crispy bread. It’s filled with mutton that’s kind of spicy plus egg and onions and then you eat it with curry on the side but I like it with curry and sambal on the side,” she explains as she displays the murtabak, adding that she can’t wait to show it to her sister.

She heats the murtabak in a pan “so it’s nice and crispy” when her sister awakes.

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“Thoughts?” she asks her sister, who replies: “That was a good savoury breakfast.”

Netizens applaud dedication of bringing murtabak on 14-hour flight

The video has garnered 52,600 views, 3,000 reactions, and 130 comments.

Some netizens were amused by the idea of a murtabak making a 14-hour journey to the UK.

“Most miles ever travelled by murtabak,” said a netizen. Another said: “OMG that’s a well-travelled murtabak – hope they enjoyed it!!!”

Meanwhile, fans of murtabak were proud of the recognition it received.

“Murtabak representing Singapore cuisine for once? I’m here for it,” said one TikToker. “Hahahaha! My English family in-laws love it!! they called it ‘motorbike’,” said another.

Yet another who was delighted by the attention for the dish said: “This makes me so happy – murtabak always goes unnoticed!!”

“Not by me,” quipped Ms Zaynah. “I always notice it!! Hahaha.”

Some netizens were impressed that Ms Zaynah liked it enough to fly a packet home.

“I’m beyond shock but proud at the same time. Enjoy,” said one. “Hahahah the dedication for murtabak. Valid!!” said another.

One netizen thought her act showed how much she cared for her sister: “Yo, this is sibling love on a whole nother level.”

In response to a TikTok user’s comment, Ms Zaynah confirmed that she bought the murtabak from Al Tasneem, located in Kampong Gelam. The user also shared that she would be visiting the UK at the end of May and offered to bring a murtabak along.

Stomp has reached out to Zaynahsbakes for more details.

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