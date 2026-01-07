Bento meals for Hwa Chong students prepared by SATS draw criticism online

Comments left on the post on social media platform Reddit likened the bento meals to prison food and cookhouse meals. PHOTOS: HWA CHONG INSTITUTION

Jan 7, 2026

Photos of student meals provided by airline caterer SATS for Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) students on the first day of school have sparked criticism, after images of the bento sets were posted online on Jan 3.

Comments left on the post on social media platform Reddit likened the bento meals to prison food and cook house meals.

In response to queries, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) said it is aware of the concerns raised about its new canteen model. It said that the photograph circulating online does not accurately reflect the typical food offerings or portion standards provided.

Since Jan 2, the school has worked with SATS to run its high school and college canteens under a hybrid model that combines freshly cooked meals from on-site stalls with pre-packed options prepared in a central kitchen.

Under the new system, the institution's 4,300 students and staff can pre-order bento sets through an app, as well as buy meals and desserts from stalls on campus offering options such as Indian fusion, Chinese cuisine and soft-serve yogurt.

The new system was in response to feedback from students about long recess queues, and to address the challenge faced in 2025 by the high school's nine food stalls and one drink stall to keep prices affordable amid rising prices of ingredients as they operate independently.

"In view of sectorwide manpower constraints affecting school canteen operations, the hybrid model allows us to ensure students continue to have access to balanced, reasonably priced meals that meet their nutritional needs and dietary preferences," said an HCI spokeswoman.

Students may pre-order bento meals designed by SATS' certified nutritionists.

There are at least three regular options daily, priced at $3.60 each, or premium options priced at $4.80 each. HCI said the menu will be rotated regularly, and students will also have access to on-site stalls for additional variety and choice.

Before making the switch, HCI consulted students, staff and parents through assemblies, meetings and food-tasting sessions.

SATS conducted a large food-tasting event in October 2024 for about 200 participants – students, teachers and parents – from both the high school and college.

The school also invited representatives from parent support groups and the High School Students' Council on Jan 5 to sample the food and review the bento menus.

"Feedback indicated that portions were sufficient, food was served warm, and prices were reasonable. Participants also welcomed the lighter seasoning in the meals, as well as the regular menu rotation and availability of live food stalls," said HCI.

Apart from closely monitoring its canteen operations – including food quality, portion sizes and students' dining experiences – the school is in the process of establishing a canteen review committee.

It will comprise staff, student and parent representatives, working in partnership with SATS. The committee will meet regularly to review key aspects of the canteen operations and provide feedback for ongoing improvements.

HCI's spokeswoman said: "HCI remains committed to ensuring our canteen meets students' needs and encourages parents and students to share their feedback directly with the school and SATS, so that we can consider the feedback as we continue to refine our new canteen model."

SATS has also been catering for Yusof Ishak Secondary School since 2022, a pilot which the Education Ministry said led to the expansion of the central kitchen model to more schools in 2026.

