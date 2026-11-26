The hawker says he is content as long as he has enough to eat.

Bendemeer hawker keeps carrot cake at $2 for elderly: ‘As long as I have enough to eat’

As long as he has enough to eat, a hawker vows to continue to keep his food affordable for his elderly customers.

The hawker behind Simon Road Fried Carrot Cake at Bendemeer Market and Food Centre sells his carrot cake at just $2 for senior customers.

In an interview with BestFoody shared on Facebook on Nov 25, he reasoned: “If I charge too much, how can they afford to eat here?”

He adds that even a $1 price increase would make a difference to these patrons, who often eat only small portions. He would feel bad charging them more.

Despite challenges, hawker keeps carrot cake affordable for elderly

Since opening his stall at the market six years ago, the hawker keeps his carrot cake at $2, with his monthly rent then just $600.

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He acknowledges that operating costs have since risen, with ingredient prices becoming increasingly expensive.

Despite this, he keeps his carrot cake at $2, particularly for his elderly customers, many of whom are no longer working.

How he makes up for lower prices

To make up for the lower prices, he doubles up his workload. He sells char kway teow in the afternoon and grills satay at night.

“I can make up for it that way.”

While he admits business is “really tough” these days, the hawker says he is content as long as he has enough to eat.

“As long as I can, I’ll keep selling it at $2 for the elderly around here.”

“As long as I can, I’ll keep selling it at $2 for the elderly around here,” he says. PHOTO: BESTFOODY/FACEBOOK

‘Thank you very much for being thoughtful’: Netizens

The video has garnered more than 16,000 likes and 1,000 comments, with many netizens praising the hawker for his consideration towards elderly customers.

Several users described him as “kind” and “compassionate”.

“Thank you very much for being thoughtful to the elderly,” a comment read.

Others said they would visit his stall to show their support, with one describing his carrot cake as “cheap and delicious”.

“Hawker with a heart!” a user wrote.

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