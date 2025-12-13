Beauty pageant feud gets uglier as organiser publicly accuses 2 more women of breaching contract

Lumiere International Pageantry has accused two more beauty pageant contestants of breaching their contract in a press release posted on social media on Dec 11.

The women are Ms Lavanya Racheal and Ms Gabriella Victoria Shantell, who had taken part in Mrs Singapore Worldwide 2024.

Lumiere had previously "dethroned" Ms Sangeetha S. Sangar, who won the Mrs Singapore Worldwide title and later Mrs Asia Worldwide 2024, as well as Ms R. Abigail Jayanthi, who was Mrs Singapore Global Universe 2024, for "serious breaches" including their involvement in a competing company called Prestige Pageants.

In the Dec 11 press release, Lumiere noted that the four women had "breached Section 7 of their signed contracts, which explicitly prohibits damaging the name, image or reputation of the pageant and the company".

The company added: "Their actions – including public defamation, dissemination of false information, and conduct harmful to the organisation – constitute a clear contractual violation.

"As such, Lumiere International will be proceeding to seek claims against them in accordance with the terms of the signed agreement."

The press release also addressed allegations made by Ms Sangeetha in a Dec 8 report by Stomp.

"Lumiere International fully rejects all accusations of body shaming or coercion," said the press release.

"We have never subjected Ms Sangeetha to any form of body shaming nor have we ever forced her to continue participating.

"Our team ensured her wellbeing at every stage and consistently checked in to prevent overexertion. Any claims suggesting otherwise are false and misrepresent the support we provided."

Lumiere added that it is "not a scam organisation".

"We operate under legitimate, industry-recognised standards followed by reputable pageantry bodies locally and internationally. Our judging system is transparent, merit-based, and professionally administered, ensuring fairness for all contestants," said the press release.

Ms Sangeetha had alleged: "They forced me to buy the tables. If we didn't buy, they treated the queens very badly and even with the talent, we can't win the title. Who buys more tables and invest more money is the one will win."

Lumiere said in the press release: "Table purchases are not compulsory. They exist solely to enhance the experience for contestants who wish to have audience support.

"Ms Sangeetha purchased her tables voluntarily, without any coercion.

"To reinforce the impartiality of our system: Top five winners Fredyna Tan and Megan Le purchased zero tables, yet secured their placements purely on merit.

"Some winners did not pay for any tables, receiving full support from friends instead.

These facts clearly prove that judging outcomes are not impacted by table purchases."

Lumiere further accused Ms Sangeetha of "public name-calling, harassment and abusive commentary directed at Lumiere representatives, queens, and members of the public".

The company also disputed Prestige Pageant's statement that Lumiere "inaccurately described their ownership and structure" and that "the legal owner, founder, and official representative is Lavania Priya".

Lumiere claimed it had evidence that Ms Sangeetha is the current listed business owner and sole proprietor of Prestige Pageant registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) since Sept 11.

"Their (Prestige Pageant) website clearly identifies her as the director," pointed out Lumiere. "She has publicly acknowledged this on her own social media platforms.

"Ms Abigail Jaya has contacted our sponsors in the capacity of a director."

When Stomp searched the Bizfile website on Dec 13, Prestige Pageants was listed as "to be ceased", but there was a live company called Prestige Pageants Royal.

The Lumiere press release concluded: "Lumiere International remains steadfast in upholding the values of dignity, fairness, professionalism, and transparency within the pageant community."

