Bald men reportedly targeted by crows nesting outside Chinatown Complex

Crows nesting near Chinatown Complex have apparently attacked Bald or thinning-haired men over the past week. PHOTOS: CHINATOWN COMPLEX/GOOGLE MAPS, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Bald or thinning-haired men have seemingly become the target of three crows nesting near Chinatown Complex, with over 10 individuals reportedly “attacked” in a week.

In a video provided to Shin Min Daily News, a crow swoops down and strikes the top of an elderly man’s head as he passes by. The man fails to dodge in time and only realises the winged culprit after looking up.

The clip also shows one of the crows diving towards another man, but flying away before making contact.

Most victims are bald

During a visit on April 22, business owners in the vicinity told Shin Min reporters that the crows appeared about a week ago. The birds are believed to have nested in a large tree along the road, which may have made them more aggressive.

Wholesale centre workers Wu Xue Ying (transliterated), 69, and Ms Tan, 64, both said they had not heard of crows attacking humans in the area until the past week.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“It has been happening every day recently, mainly around 10am and 5pm, with about two to three crows circling each time.”

Ms Wu pointed out that most of the victims are bald, estimating that over 10 people have been targeted so far.

“The three crows are always circling. There’s likely a nest in the tree, so they may be attacking anyone who gets too close to protect their chicks.”

Both noted that the incidents have not had a significant impact on their businesses.

Crows attack humans out of protective instincts

Experts interviewed by Shin Min said the crows’ behaviour could stem from previous unfriendly encounters with bald individuals.

Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan said it was “unlikely” for crows to attack bald individuals due to “reflections” on their heads.

“Crows have the ability to recognise appearances,” he explained. “It is possible that a bald person was unkind to them in the past. Thus, the crows might have mistaken all bald individuals for that same person.”

Mr Kalaivanan also pointed out that the crows may be exhibiting defensive behaviour to protect their young, and suggested that authorities consider installing signs to warn passers-by.

Alan OwYong, former chairman of Nature Society Singapore Bird Group, said the crows’ aggression is unrelated to a person’s race, presence of hair, and hair colour.

He concluded that it is mainly due to the presence of a nest nearby.

“When they feel threatened, crows will attack humans out of protective instincts.”

Surge in crow attack cases

In February 2026, the Ministry of National Development (MND) noted a surge in crow attack cases, with over 2,000 such cases in 2025 compared to 460 in 2020.

To curb the crow population, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced in March that crow-culling operations will resume in selected estates after a six-year hiatus.

Earlier this month, a large flock of crows was spotted circling HDB flats in Bukit Panjang, with some reportedly attacking residents who got too close.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.