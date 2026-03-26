The mother had gone into labour after receiving treatment at the store. PHOTOS: JASONSG520/TIKTOK

Baby born at Chinatown salon after mum goes into labour during beauty treatment

A pregnant customer at a Chinatown head spa left not only feeling refreshed, but also with a healthy baby boy — after going into labour shortly after her session.

The owner of Smart Cat Hair AI+, who wished to remain anonymous, told Stomp that the incident happened at around 12pm on March 25.

The woman had been at the salon at Hong Lim Complex for a beauty treatment when she began experiencing contractions after it ended. Her due date had originally been set for the following week.

“As her contractions became more frequent, it seemed she might be about to give birth,” the store owner said.

Staff members contacted her family and called an ambulance, while reassuring her as they waited.

“Throughout the process, we ensured maximum privacy by setting up barriers,” the store owner added, noting that the woman was assisted by female staff members at the salon.

With the help of the staff, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Store owner says they were ‘incredibly fortunate’

A TikTok video posted by user @jasonsg520 shows the woman being wheeled out of the salon on a stretcher by paramedics.

A man dressed in a black shirt and pants is seen following behind, carrying a bundled-up baby in his arms.

“Although it was a tense situation, everyone worked together seamlessly and stayed organised, successfully helping the baby arrive before the ambulance reached us,” the store owner said, describing it as a “joyful event” that left staff members feeling “incredibly fortunate”.

The video garnered more than 62,500 views, with commenters congratulating the woman.

Some netizens wondered what the parents would indicate as the baby’s place of birth, while others joked that they should receive “free haircuts for life”.

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