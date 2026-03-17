Australian tea brand T2 Tea shuts all outlets in Singapore

T2 Tea has branches at 313@Somerset, Suntec City and Vivocity. PHOTO: T2 TEA/FACEBOOK

Paige Lim

The Business Times

March 16, 2026

Premium Australian tea specialist T2 Tea will shut all three of its outlets in Singapore, The Business Times has learnt.

An employee at one of T2 Tea's stores confirmed with BT that the brand is exiting the Singapore market, without disclosing the reason.

T2 Tea has branches at 313@Somerset, Suntec City and Vivocity. All three stores are currently holding a clearance sale, with products offered at 30 per cent off.

When BT visited the Suntec City branch on March 16, most of its stock had been cleared from the shelves. The store's last day of operations is set for March 25.

Customers can still order items from T2 Tea's online store.

Founded in 1996 in Melbourne, T2 Tea is a speciality tea retail chain with stores in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

It was acquired by consumer goods giant Unilever in 2013. Unilever later sold its entire tea business – which comprised 34 brands including T2 Tea – to private equity group CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros (S$6.6 billion) in 2021.

In 2017, T2 Tea opened its first flagship store in Singapore at 313@Somerset. This also marked the company's expansion into Asia.

At the store, the brand offered more than 100 different types of tea blends, ranging from classic blends such as English Breakfast to other bespoke blends such as Melbourne Breakfast.

It also created a special Singapore Breakfast blend for Singapore customers, inspired by the taste of kaya toast.

But the Australian company has faced difficulties in recent years.

In 2023, it closed all its outlets in the UK, including its online store, citing "unprecedented changes". At the time, it said it would instead focus on regions closer to home, such as New Zealand and Singapore.

T2 Tea was listed as having 62 stores in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, based on a news report published in June 2025.

BT has reached out to T2 Tea for more information.

Correction note: An earlier version of the article stated that Unilever sold T2 Tea to CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros in 2021. This amount instead pertained to the sale of Unilever's entire tea business, which includes T2 Tea.

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