Audi sports car driver caught speeding at 112kmh on PIE among 20 motorists charged for drink driving

A 28-year-old driver was caught driving at the speed of 112kmh along Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Nov 9, 2025. The speed limit is 90kmh.

He was found to have operated the Audi R8 Spyder sports car while under the influence of alcohol.

In a separate case on Feb 6, 2026, another man, 44, was also caught speeding at 112kmh along PIE.

The two were among 20 motorists, aged between 21 and 52, charged in court on Feb 26 for drink-driving offences. They were arrested between July 2025 and February 2026 after failing breathalyser tests administered during enforcement checks, said the police in a news release.

Seven of the motorists are also facing additional charges such as speeding, driving without due care and attention, and leaving a vehicle in a position causing undue inconvenience to others.

One 47-year-old man lost control of his Honda City while travelling along Tampines Avenue 5 and collided with a traffic light pole and kerb on July 30, 2025.

Another driver, 26, lost control of his SsangYong multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) while travelling along Tampines Expressway and collided with a kerb on Oct 1, 2025.

Also charged was a 21-year-old motorist who had left his Toyota Voxy in a stationary position along Lorong 33 Geylang on Jan 25, 2026.

Investigations revealed that he had driven the MPV after allegedly consuming alcohol and subsequently fell asleep behind the wheel.

One repeat drink-driving offender was a 42-year-old man who allegedly collided with the kerb at Upper Bukit Timah Road on July 10, 2025.

Separately, a 52-year-old motorist was caught after he was stopped for checks at East Coast Parkway on Sept 19, 2025. He had been disqualified from driving for 12 months in 2010 for a previous drink-driving offence.

If convicted, he will serve a mandatory imprisonment sentence.

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol carries a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, and a mandatory imprisonment term of up to two years.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

