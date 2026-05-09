Argument breaks out between LiHO Tea staff at JEM, one falls after being pushed

A LiHO Tea employee allegedly pushed a senior colleague at the chain’s JEM outlet, leading to a police report and an internal human resources (HR) investigation.

The incident had occurred on April 6 at about 11.59am.

On May 5, LiHO Tea owner Rodney Tang shared details of the case on TikTok, where the post has garnered more than 13,500 views and 300 likes. The video included CCTV footage from the outlet’s preparation area.

The footage shows three staff members on duty. While one employee was working at the counter, the other two became involved in a physical dispute.

One staff member is seen pushing the other across the store. The force caused the victim to fall into a corner, appearing to hit the edge of a counter.

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After getting back up, the two continued arguing, with the staff member who was pushed seen gesturing as she confronted her colleague.

Argument had broken out between two LiHO staff

In the video, Mr Tang spoke to a female staff member believed to be a manager at the JEM outlet.

She said she had been at the Star Vista outlet at the time of the incident to assist an intern and had assigned the two full-time employees to work together at JEM.

She later learned from another staff member that a disagreement had broken out between the new employee and the senior colleague.

The dispute eventually escalated when the newer staff member allegedly initiated the push.

The senior staff member subsequently reported the incident to the police.

In the video, Mr Tang said the company’s HR department is following up on the matter and is reviewing measures to prevent such similar incidents from happening in future.

Disagreement escalated during stock delivery

In response to Stomp’s queries, LiHO said the disagreement occurred when a stock delivery arrived while both employees were handling store operations.

“A verbal disagreement occurred after one employee reminded the other to assist with the incoming goods, which eventually escalated into a pushing incident.”

Following the altercation, the employee involved was asked to leave the store and clock out.

The company said this was the first time such an incident had occurred, adding that its HR department has since intervened and is handling the matter.

“We will continue reinforcing proper workplace communication and conflict management among staff to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” it said.

The police told Stomp that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

This is not the first time the brand has made headlines.

In February 2026, a customer at LiHO’s Hougang Mall outlet was seen throwing a drink and flinging straws at an employee after her request for less ice was allegedly rejected.

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