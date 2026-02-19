'Are you trying to upskirt me?': TikToker makes police report after others share experience with MRT stalker

A woman who posted about a stalker on the MRT who allegedly follows her and sits across from her whenever she wears a particular dress to work, said she has gathered evidence from other women responding to her post and made a police report.

In a Feb 9 post, TikToker @ashleychhichi said she boards the train at Tanah Merah when it is empty and first noticed the man when he rushed to take a seat directly across hers.

"I was like, why is this guy acting so weird? Trying to snatch a seat from a lady when there are other empty seats around," she says in the clip.

She added that in separate incidents, the man rushed for a seat diagonally across hers, followed her when she walked to another cabin after spotting him and even changed seats so that he was directly across her when his view was blocked by a standing commuter.

She says in the video: "Why are you doing so much? Are you trying to upskirt me? But then at the same time, he wasn't pointing his phone at me. So I don't know. Is this a new, evolved thing that perverts do?"

That post has since garnered at least 236,700 views, 13,600 reactions, and 236 comments.

Most netizens were supportive and praised her for telling her story, with some urging her to go to the police. "Thanks for speaking up. You are brave and you are not imagining things," said a TikToker.

Another said: "It's kinda bad how we have to deal with these situations and even feel the need to address that our outfits were not inappropriate or revealing (that shouldn't be the case but some people will just victim blame). Stay safe."

A commenter added: "The fact that (you) had to give a disclaimer on what you're wearing is insane."

In a follow up post on Feb 16, ashleychhichi said she had made a police report after gathering evidence from other women who encountered the alleged stalker.

Her first post was not intended to fish for compliments, she added, but to get advice as she felt she had no case to make a police report and was worried that the staff at the MRT station would think she was "crazy".

One instance was when someone responded to a comment advising her to make a police report. "Yes just in case she anyhow accused him," said the TikToker.

"Somehow, someway, someone will always turn this on the victim and start victim blaming," said ashleychhichi in her subsequent post.

Stomp has reached out to ashleychhichi for more information, as well as the police and SMRT for comment.

