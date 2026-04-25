The incident occurred near the refuse collection point at Block 647B Senja Close. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Amputee, 69, dies after being struck by garbage truck in Bukit Panjang, wheelchair dragged under vehicle

An elderly man with a right leg amputation died after being struck by a garbage truck while collecting recyclables in Bukit Panjang, with his mobility device being dragged under the vehicle during the incident.

The accident occurred at about 8.25am on April 25 near the refuse collection point at Block 647B Senja Close in Bukit Panjang. According to a friend, the wheelchair-bound man, known as “Ah Lun” (transliterated), was often seen collected recyclables in the area.

A Shin Min Daily News reader, 60-year-old security officer Qiu Weihong (transliterated), told the Chinese newspaper that he witnessed the aftermath of the accident on his way to work. He saw the elderly man lying motionless on the ground, with beer cans scattered nearby.

He added that a garbage truck was at the scene, with a wheelchair trapped underneath it.

“I didn’t see any blood. Besides two workers in garbage truck company uniforms, there were also two members of the public present. One of them had a hand to the man’s neck to check if he was breathing,” he said.

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Paramedics arrived shortly after and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) while performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man.

Man often seen collecting recyclables around neighbourhood

When reporters visited the scene, a resident, Mr Deng (transliterated), a 76-year-old retiree, said the man’s right leg had been amputated, and he used an old wheelchair to get around.

Another resident, Madam Zhang (transliterated) said the man was often seen feeding birds around the estate. He would also search for cans and bottles at nearby refuse points every morning to sell.

“He sometimes sits in a wheelchair, but can stand up while searching for items. He is always alone when I see him,” the 72-year-old retiree said.

A third resident, Mr Chen (transliterated), said he would often see the man pushing his wheelchair with recyclables piled on it.

“I occasionally greet him. Seeing him like that always makes me feel sorry for him,” the 52-year-old driver added.

ALBA acknowledges incident

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance and conveyed one person to Woodlands Hospital.

In a separate statement, the police told Stomp that the 69-year-old was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital. A 39-year-old truck driver was arrested for careless driving without due care and attention, causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

ALBA W&H Smart City, the company operating the garbage truck, told Shin Min that the vehicle was moving off after clearing a central refuse chute when it came into contact with a member of the public.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are in contact with the relevant authorities and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations,” the spokesperson added.

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