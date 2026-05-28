Amos Yee says Suntec assault was ‘4 or 5’ out of 10 in severity, ‘surprised’ that he ‘recovered pretty quickly’
Convicted child sex offender Amos Yee rated the assault outside a Suntec anime convention “a 4 or 5” out of 10 in severity, saying that he was “surprised” that he “recovered pretty quickly”.
On May 9, a viral video showed Yee being attacked by an 18-year-old after he allegedly attempted to enter Doujin Market, an anime convention held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.
The teenager was seen punching Yee’s face repeatedly, and was later charged with assault and being a public nuisance.
Speaking to TikToker @zek3yg at Our Tampines Hub in a post on May 26, Yee says that he felt “fantastic” despite the incident.
“I was surprised by myself that I managed to recover pretty quickly,” he says.
When asked to rate the force of the strikes on a scale of one to 10, Yee said they were “probably four or five” and that it “wasn’t that big of a deal”.
Zek3yg then points to @aroace_music — a TikToker who went viral for singing “We are Charlie Kirk” following Kirk’s assassination in September 2025 — who was standing on Yee’s right, asking what would happen if he had attacked Yee instead.
Yee replies that he “would do a much better job”.
‘I like it young’: Yee comments on event turnout
Zek3yg proceeds to ask what Yee thought of the event at Our Tampines Hub, which appeared to be a Beyblade tournament, and whether he expected the crowd to consist of older or younger attendees.
“Well, you know I like it young,” he says, as the TikToker adds a siren sound effect in the background.
After the pair parted ways, the TikToker adds: “I’m not gonna say have a good day.”
The post garnered over 117,000 views, as zek3yg said that it was “genuinely crazy how he got no filter” in response to a netizen’s comment.
“I loved the youthful energy,” Yee added in another comment.
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