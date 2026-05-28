A TikToker chatted with Amos Yee at an event held at Our Tampines Hub.

Amos Yee says Suntec assault was ‘4 or 5’ out of 10 in severity, ‘surprised’ that he ‘recovered pretty quickly’

Convicted child sex offender Amos Yee rated the assault outside a Suntec anime convention “a 4 or 5” out of 10 in severity, saying that he was “surprised” that he “recovered pretty quickly”.

On May 9, a viral video showed Yee being attacked by an 18-year-old after he allegedly attempted to enter Doujin Market, an anime convention held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The teenager was seen punching Yee’s face repeatedly, and was later charged with assault and being a public nuisance.

Speaking to TikToker @zek3yg at Our Tampines Hub in a post on May 26, Yee says that he felt “fantastic” despite the incident.

“I was surprised by myself that I managed to recover pretty quickly,” he says.

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When asked to rate the force of the strikes on a scale of one to 10, Yee said they were “probably four or five” and that it “wasn’t that big of a deal”.

Zek3yg then points to @aroace_music — a TikToker who went viral for singing “We are Charlie Kirk” following Kirk’s assassination in September 2025 — who was standing on Yee’s right, asking what would happen if he had attacked Yee instead.

Yee replies that he “would do a much better job”.

‘I like it young’: Yee comments on event turnout

Zek3yg proceeds to ask what Yee thought of the event at Our Tampines Hub, which appeared to be a Beyblade tournament, and whether he expected the crowd to consist of older or younger attendees.

“Well, you know I like it young,” he says, as the TikToker adds a siren sound effect in the background.

After the pair parted ways, the TikToker adds: “I’m not gonna say have a good day.”

The post garnered over 117,000 views, as zek3yg said that it was “genuinely crazy how he got no filter” in response to a netizen’s comment.

“I loved the youthful energy,” Yee added in another comment.

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