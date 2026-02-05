"You shouldn't let me back into Singapore," he wrote. PHOTO: ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Amos Yee allegedly pens blog post to S'pore Government: 'You shouldn't let me back'

In a blog post dated Feb 4, Singaporean child sex offender Amos Yee wrote to the Government saying, "You shouldn't let me back into Singapore", and outlined his reasons for saying so.

According to Mothership, the post was allegedly written by Yee himself and uploaded to his blog, which is said to be managed by his acquaintances.

The 28-year-old was previously reported to be in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Wisconsin, where he faces deportation.

'I'm going to continue to swerve the military'

Directly addressing the letter to Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong, Yee wrote that he would face several more years in jail for failing to serve mandatory national service in Singapore at the age of 17.

He said the only way this could be "prevented" is if the government refused to issue travel documents for his return. He added that, following this, he could either be deported to a third country or file a "habeas corpus".

A writ of habeas corpus is generally a judicial order forcing law enforcement authorities to produce a prisoner they are holding, and to justify the prisoner's continued confinement.

Yee said this would result in his release from immigration detention after nine months, and allow him to remain in the US.

"I recommend you don't issue those travel documents, not just for me, but mostly for you," said Yee.

He also criticised opposition parties in Singapore, claiming "they don't pose any threats."

"You think I'm just going to quietly accept my punishment and agree to serve in the military? Hah! I'm going to continue to swerve the military," he said.

"All the attentions [sic] and negative press you and I will receive, it'll be amazing," he wrote.

'I can topple Singapore 60 years dictatorship'

Yee continued by claiming he can "topple Singapore 60 years dictatorship" if he puts his mind to it.

"I know you regretted arresting me 10 years ago," he said, claiming Singapore had received negative attention for his arrest in December 2015.

Embroiled in legal issues for a decade

For over a decade since 2015, Yee has been embroiled in legal issues and controversies after he left Singapore to seek political asylum in the US.

He was subsequently detained, first at an ICE facility while his asylum application was being processed, before later being arrested and jailed on child pornography charges.

At the age of 16, he was arrested for uploading an expletive-laden video four days after the death of founding PM Lee Kuan Yew, in which he made derogatory remarks about the late Mr Lee and compared him to Jesus Christ.

In 2020, Yee was indicted by a grand jury in an Illinois court on charges of solicitation and possession of child pornography.

He was released on parole after serving half his sentence. However, he was arrested and sent to prison a month later.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.