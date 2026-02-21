AMK resident's complaint about neighbour burning joss paper sparks discussion on cultural respect

A Facebook post expressing frustration about a neighbour's habit of burning joss paper in a HDB corridor has sparked discussions about cultural respect. PHOTOS: BOON CHAIWAT/FACEBOOK

A Facebook user expressing frustration at his neighbour's habit of burning joss paper outside his unit in Ang Mo Kio has sparked debate on cultural respect.

"This causes a headache year after year. When the neighbour opposite my unit burns incense paper, the fire is strong, and the heat radiates everywhere," user Boon Chaiwat lamented in a Facebook post shared on the Complaint Singapore group on Feb 18.

Mr Boon added that he and others staying with him were unable to open their windows due to the resulting ash.

"We already talked to him cordially, but there is no change. I hope HDB can help resolve this!" he said.

Mr Boon also attached a photo showing a man in a black shirt standing by the entrance of his home, watching over a fire in a small bin.

In response to Stomp's queries, an Ang Mo Kio Town Council spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at Block 467 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Feb 19.

The spokesperson shared that notices have been put up, advising residents to use designated burners located near block lobbies.

"If there were any damages to the common areas, we will also bill the necessary costs of the repairs to the respective units," the representative said, adding that the situation will be monitored for residents' safety and well-being.

Netizens stress mutual understanding and respect

The post sparked a heated debate, drawing more than 700 likes and 650 comments. Netizens were divided — some called for tolerance while others criticised the neighbour for being disrespectful.

Several commenters said that if the resident burned joss paper only occasionally, it should be tolerated since the ritual does not take long.

"If the person is 'guarding' it instead of leaving it alone, that's ok. The fire does get big for a while, but it will subside. If it's less than 30 mins inconvenience i think it's ok," one user wrote.

Those critical of Mr Boon's neighbour argued that more should have been done to prevent smoke and ashes from affecting nearby residents.

"They should ensure the fire is put out and cover the burner properly so that the ash doesn't fly into other people's house. This is basic consideration that everyone should practice," one netizen argued.

Others called for mutual respect towards other cultures.

"When you live in an HDB, you must tolerate and be patient. I have Indian, Malay, and Burmese neighbours. When they burn incense, cook smoked food, curry, and bamboo shoots, there are various smells. We should respect each other's cultures," a Chinese comment read.

The Alliance for Action (AfA) on Norms for Joss Paper Burning discourages residents from burning joss paper along common corridors, staircases, and at lift lobbies. Instead, joss paper should be burned at designated bins.

