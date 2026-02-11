The TikToker said that traveling to Singapore feels just like being in China. PHOTO: EMMA668866/TIKTOK

'Am I really overseas?': Woman from China documents Chinese brands in S'pore

A woman from China drew attention over a video in which she showcased Chinese brands in Singapore to "prove" she was really in the country.

In a 22-second clip shared on Feb 9, @emma668866 posed with stores that originated from China, seemingly to showcase the similarities in retail scenes in both countries.

In the clip, she repeatedly insists, "I am really in Singapore."

Captioned, "With Chinese restaurants everywhere, there is often the illusion of not being overseas when in Singapore," the post has garnered over 15,000 views, 175 reactions, and 20 comments.

Among the brands highlighted are:

Chagee

Miniso

Luckin Coffee

Mixue

ChaPanda

Yang Guo Fu Mala Tang

Hey Tea

Din Tai Fung

While exploring Chinatown Street Market, she also observed that many Chinese restaurants are serving speciality dishes from different regions of China.

According to her TikTok profile, she hails from China and currently operates a beauty shop along Orchard Road.

Netizen suggest making Malaysia version of the video

Most netizens were quick to welcome her to Singapore, while others jokingly referred to the city as "Chinapore".

"I really do believe you're in Singapore," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another commenter pointed out that Din Tai Fung is from Taiwan and not China, noting it was included in her list of stores in the clip.

Meanwhile, one suggested, "You could make a Malaysia version of this video."

Stomp has reached out to emma668866 for comment.

