The event happened at an Alexandra coffee shop. PHOTO: JOSHYBRAVO_/TIKTOK

Alexandra coffee shop turns into impromptu dance floor after group brings in DJ booth, beer tap

An Alexandra coffee shop briefly turned into a lively dance floor on Dec 20, complete with a DJ booth and beer tap, as patrons formed a conga line and danced between tables.

The event was organised as part of the @partywok.radio initiative, a pop-up concept that aims to bring music into the hawker scene.

A TikTok video posted by @joshybravo_ shows a DJ booth and beer tap set up on makeshift tables at zi char restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood, with the coffee shop packed with diners.

In the clip, six people are initially seen forming a line, holding on to one another's shoulders as they dance around the coffee shop tables.

Amused diners filmed the scene, with some joining in and even pulling others onto the "dance floor".

Later, the line grows to more than 20 people, and even heads to the coffee shop opposite. An elderly man is seen among the group before he exits and jokingly takes a bow, applauding the other partygoers.

Children are also spotted joining the line.

The clip ends with the DJ playing a nostalgic Chinese song, Michael Wong's Fairy Tale, as diners sing along and wave their phone flashlights in the air.

In the caption, joshybravo_ said: "Editing this brought tears to my eyes and reminded me exactly why I do this."

He explained that the initiative aims to "reignite the fire in our local hawker and food scene", creating shared experiences across generations.

"Fun connects people beyond age, language, or labels. For a moment you feel fully alive, time bends, worries fade, and joy takes over," he wrote.

When approached, @joshybravo_ declined to comment on the event.

Netizens concerned about noise

In the comments, some viewers criticised the event, calling it "ridiculous" and a "public nuisance", while others urged authorities to step in over noise concerns.

Responding in the comments, joshybravo_ said the event took place before 10.30pm.

"We also did our sound checks to make sure they were under certain decibels from the nearest residential unit to avoid disturbing residents."

Others were more supportive, saying the event reflected "kampung spirit".

"It's the cutest, it put a big big smile on my face! Hope more and more people join in the fun," wrote a commenter.

"Love it, please let me know when? I wanna join," said another, while a third said: "Looks fun! All my favourite songs… how to complain?"

In response, joshybravo_ said: "You can follow us @Partywok.radio on TikTok and Instagram. We throw monthly dinner parties at different coffee shops to promote the local hawker scene."

According to a joint advisory by the National Environment Agency (NEA), Housing and Development Board (HDB), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), all music devices should be installed in the indoor area of food shops.

Such devices are not allowed in Outdoor Refreshment Areas (ORAs) unless special clearance is obtained from the relevant agency, and should be switched off after 10.30pm.

