The recent closure of several long-time tenants at Tampines Mall have sparked resident concern. PHOTO: ST FILE PHOTO

After longtime tenants McDonald's and Isetan exit, residents say Tampines Mall must evolve

Within five months, shoppers at Tampines Mall will have to bid farewell to four long-standing retail and food and beverage outlets.

Isetan exited last November after 30 years, following the expiry of its lease. Decathlon closed its outlet on Jan 28 after operating there since February 2020.

This month, two fast food chains — McDonald's and Long John Silver's — will also end their decades-long tenure at the mall.

The McDonald's outlet will close on March 9 after more than 30 years of operations. The news sent shockwaves in the community, with some saying the outlet was synonymous with Tampines Mall.

On Feb 25, Long John Silver's announced that March 2 would be its last day at the mall after 12 years.

Hard for Tampines Mall to stand out: Residents

While many netizens lamented the closure of "iconic" brands at Tampines Mall and questioned whether the mall was losing its identity, some residents told Stomp that change may be necessary.

In October 2025, CapitaLand announced that the 30-year-old mall would undergo a S$24 million rejuvenation, slated for completion in the third quarter of this year. The revamp will introduce international brands offering more diverse dining options, alongside refreshed existing stores.

Residents said the revamp could help it distinguish itself in an area already saturated with shopping centres offering similar retail mixes.

For lifelong Tampines resident James Yeow, 37, the departures sparked nostalgia. "These stores were part of my growing-up years," said the risk manager, who frequented them as a child.

At the same time, he acknowledged that some tenants "no longer appealed" to him, as he now fulfills most of his retail needs online. Free delivery and steeper discounts often make e-commerce more convenient and cost-effective than brick-and-mortar stores, he said.

Similarly, 24-year-old Yash said she did not feel the loss of the McDonald's outlet as strongly, given the multiple branches in the vicinity, including two at the nearby Tampines Bus Interchange.

However, she was saddened by Isetan's closure, describing it as a regular window-shopping spot.

Customer service officer Siti, 27, shared that sentiment, saying she often visited the department store with her mother.

A longtime Tampines resident, she also pointed to the earlier closures of Burger King and Kaffe & Toast and expressed concern about the shrinking number of halal options in the mall. She hopes the revamp will bring in more halal eateries.

"There are still halal options for now," Ms Siti said of the closures of McDonald's and Long John Silver's. "I think I'll still patronise the mall, but maybe not as often as before."

With Tampines Mall, Century Square and Tampines 1 clustered around Tampines MRT station, Mr Yeow hopes the rejuvenation will help the mall better differentiate itself.

"While change naturally comes with some sadness, evolving may be necessary for the mall to stay relevant and competitive in the long run," he said.

Changes part of S$24 million revamp

In response to Stomp's queries, a spokesperson for Capitaland, the mall's operator, said Tampines Mall regularly refreshes its tenant mix to incorporate both familiar and new brands, adding that tenants — particularly in the food and beverage sector — continue to trade well due to the mall's strong catchment and location.

Regarding McDonald's closure, the spokesperson said the brand's presence in the area was considered during the review.

"When McDonald's opened in the 1990s within the vicinity, Tampines Mall was one of the first few outlets," the spokesperson noted.

Now, there are eight McDonald's outlets in Tampines, with the nearest just 260m from the mall.

The spokesperson added that planning for the mall's rejuvenation, which includes the upgrade of facilities, has been underway for some time.

Newer brands such as Yeah Gelato and Casa Vostra — which first opened in downtown malls like Raffles City and Plaza Singapura — have been introduced to bring premium concepts closer to heartland shoppers.

Meanwhile, halal fast-food chain Wingstop will take over Long John Silver's unit.

Stomp has reached out to Long John Silver's for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.