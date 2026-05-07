Zong Zijie was also banned from driving for a month after he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge. PHOTOS: ZIJIEE/INSTAGRAM, THE STRAITS TIMES

Actor Zong Zijie fined $800 after he drove car at 121kmh, almost double 70kmh limit

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

May 6, 2026

Actor Zong Zijie was fined $800 on May 6 after he drove a car at a speed of 121kmh along West Coast Highway, almost double the 70kmh limit in the area.

The 30-year-old was also banned from driving for a month after he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge.

Zong committed the offence shortly before 1pm on Aug 23, 2025.

On May 6, he told the court that he was running late and was in a rush when he committed the offence.

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Chinese media entertainment company NoonTalk Media states on its website that Zong made his debut at age 13 in 2009 when he appeared in a Mediacorp show titled My School Daze.

The Chinese national, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was nominated for Best Newcomer for TV series While We Are Young (2017) at the Star Awards in 2018.

Zong appeared in other shows, including Your World In Mine (2022), The Sky Is Still Blue (2023) and If Tomorrow Comes (2024).

He won his first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award at the Star Awards in 2025.

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