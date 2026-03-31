Police officers brought 28-year-old Davin Lian Ke Xiang, who is accused of throwing eggs at police cars, to the crime scene in Punggol on March 31. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Accused, 28, taken to crime scene for throwing eggs at police cars on three occasions

Zaihan Mohamed Yusof

The Straits Times

March 31, 2026

A 28-year-old suspect in a vandalism case was taken to the crime scene in Punggol by the police on March 31 morning.

Davin Lian Ke Xiang is accused of making at least 18 phone calls to the police and throwing eggs at police vehicles which had responded to his calls.

Lian was charged on March 25 with vandalism for throwing eggs at the vehicles.

At about 10am, Lian, wearing arm and leg restraints and masked, was escorted by police officers to Block 296 Punggol Central, as a few curious residents watched.

Investigating officers were seen questioning Lian, who is not a resident there, on the fifth floor of the block.

He was also questioned outside a refuse collection point.

On March 21, Lian had allegedly thrown an egg at a police car parked at the refuse collection point of Block 296.

Between Feb 3 and March 22, the police had received Lian’s phone calls reporting criminal activities which turned out to be false.

When officers responded to the incidents on March 15, 21 and 22, their cars were pelted with eggs after the officers had alighted to check for criminal activities.

Lian was arrested on March 23 after follow-up investigations by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

Investigations revealed he had made the prank calls to the police hotline after obtaining a mobile line via an identity card that was reported lost.

Court documents show that Lian had been handed two charges on October 2025 for criminal trespass and intimidation.

He had been on a remission order while both offences were reportedly committed. A remission order is usually granted after an offender has served two-thirds of his sentence, on the condition that he must not re-offend during that period.

In court on March 25, Lian asked if he could seek psychiatric evaluation instead of being remanded, claiming to have committed the crimes due to stress.

The judge ordered Lian to be remanded for a week and said that an officer would assess if psychiatric help would be needed.

Lian will return to court on April 1.

If found guilty of vandalism, Lian can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $2,000, and receive up to eight strokes of the cane.

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